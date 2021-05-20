Galway cycling lobbyists say increase in cycle-buses highlight failure of city transport policy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three new school cycle-buses have been set up across the city.

The latest cycle-buses bring to 10 the number of schools being served by the initiative in Renmore, the city centre, Westside and Knocknacarra.

The Galway Cycling campaign says the fact that a third of city schools are now supported by the scheme is further proof of the failed transport strategy in the city.

Cycle-buses see parents and guardians cycling with children on the school run while protecting them from traffic .

Galway Cycling Campaign is calling on the city council to make it redundant by connecting convenient cycle networks between homes, schools, shops and pitches.

The group's spokesperson Martina Callinan says the cycle-bus is a fantastic initiative, but in an ideal scenario it wouldn't exist