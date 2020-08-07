Galway Cycling Campaign to host public meeting this evening on reduced speed limits

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Galway Cycling campaign is to hold a public meeting tonight which will examine reduced speed limits.

It comes as Galway City Council has started the public consultation process on a proposal to reduce speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour in the city centre.

Gwenda Owen of Cycling UK – Wales will be the special guest speaker at the online meeting.

Ms Owens has played a significant role in highlighting the benefits of slower speeds in cities, towns and villages in Wales.

The meeting will held on zoom from 7.30 this evening and anyone interested in attending can email [email protected] to request a link.

