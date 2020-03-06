Galway Cycling Campaign tells oral hearing that ring road will make cycling more dangerous in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposed Galway City Ring Road will make cycling more dangerous in parts of the city.

That’s according to representatives from the Galway Cycling Campaign who voiced their concerns to the proposed road’s at this morning’s session of the hearing.

The cycling group says Galway could be a perfect city for cycling but that traffic congestion and lack of infrastructure has made it too dangerous.mm

The group voiced a number of concerns at this morning’s hearing, including the predicted increased car speeds on the new roads and the potential for flyovers to cut-off access to sporting facilities.

The cycling campaign says the increased speed which motorists will be travelling at coming off the new motorway, in areas such as Cappagh Road, will make it extremely dangerous for cyclist and pedestrians.

They also say that access from parts of Knockncarra to pitches in Cappagh and Tonabrockey will be severed by the construction of flyovers.

The group is calling for more investment in cycling infrastructure and sustainable transport as priority.

It is also advocating for the creation of cycle ways through housing estates in areas such as Knocknacarra, to reduce journey times and increase safety for cyclists – for more on the hearing, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…