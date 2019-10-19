Galway Cycling Campaign Objects to Planning Decision At Knocknacarra’s Gateway Retail Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision by Galway City Council to allow permission and retention for revisions to the Phase 2 development at the Knocknacarra District Centre has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Galway Cycling campaign has lodged an objection to the council’s decision to allow the changes requested.

Targeted Investment Opportunities (ICAV) had applied for permission and retention for the change of use of two units at the centre on the Western Distributor Road from retail to create a gym and creche at the Gateway Retail Park.

The application also sought a number of external alterations including revisions to canopy arrangements over the basement car park ramp, revised location of signage and revisions to plant areas.

Galway Cycling campaign has appealed the granting of permission, citing concerns that current cycle parking and access arrangements on the site are deficient and should be remedied as a condition of planning and retention.

The objection also claims that the provisions for cycling within traffic management on the site are inadequate and highlights concerns regarding safe access for children traveling to the adjacent national school, Gaelscoil Mhic (VIC) Amhlaigh.

The matter has now been referred to An Bord Pleanala with a decision expected in January.

Photo – Gateway Retail Park