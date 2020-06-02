Galway Cycling Campaign joins EU call for public e-bike funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign has joined a Europe-wide call on EU institutions to create a €5 billion fund to help people buy e-bikes.

The call for a centralised EU e-bike Access Fund is led by the European Cyclists’ Federation, of which Galway Cycling Campaign is a member.

The cycling groups are proposing a set of subsidy schemes for the purchase of e-bikes and e-cargo bikes – to help people switch to cycling for their work commutes and general travel.

On Wednesday as part of UN World Bicycle Day, Galway Cycling Campaign will attend a special webinar on the topic of cycling for a Safe COVID-19 recovery and beyond.

The group has sent an invitation to this event to members of the City Mobility Team, all Galway TDs, and to all city and county councillors – and the public can also join the event via galwaycycling.org