Galway Cycling Campaign calls for safety improvements on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Cycling Campaign is calling for safety improvements to be installed on the Headford Road during the ongoing pandemic.

It’s comes as this week, the Headford Road was revealed as the most serious accident blackspots for cyclists in Galway, by the investigative blog Noteworthy.

The cycling group is proposing two temporary measures to make the route safer during the crisis.

It says the City Council should reduce the four-lane road, to two lanes for vehicle traffic, and reallocate the other two lanes for cyclist and pedestrians.

It’s also calling for speed limits to be reduced to 30km per hour across the city.

Spokesperson for the Galway Cycling Campaign Martina Callanan, says some motorists are driving at increased speed because roads are quieter…