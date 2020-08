Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Cycling Campaign is calling for improved infrastructure to encourage children and teenagers to cycle to school.

CSO figures show that just over 2 percent of secondary school-goers cycle to the class room,

Martina Callanan from Galway Cycling Campaign says the numbers are rising – but parents have concerns as children are sharing the roads with trucks and buses.

