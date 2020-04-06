Galway Cycling Campaign calls for drivers to slow down as lockdown continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Cycling Campaign is calling on motorists to slow down, as traffic volumes on the road network have considerably reduced during the ongoing lockdown.

The cycling group says our busy hospitals shouldn’t be burdened with injuries from road traffic collisions that could potentially occur due to increased speed.

The group has praised the recent siting of a Garda speed van at the Seapoint roundabout in Salthill – where it argues many collisions have occurred in the past.

Martina Callanan is spokesperson for Galway Cycling Campaign – she says essential workers who travel to work by bike, on foot or by car need to feel safe on our roads.

