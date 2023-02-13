Galway Credit Unions urges public to be vigilant following SMS phishing scam

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Credit Unions are urging the public to be vigilant as scam texts purporting to be the Credit Union are doing the rounds.

The messages claim that accounts have been ‘placed on hold’ and ask the recipient to click a link to a cloned credit union website to verify their account.

Similarly, if you receive a phone call masked to appear that it is from the number 01 614 6700, do not answer, or if you do so, hang up immediately.

Speaking on Galway Talks Ted Coyle Deputy CEO at Claddagh Credit union says its important not to panic: