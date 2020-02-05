Galway creche and pre-school workers join 10,000 in lunchtime march to Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Early years educators, providers and parents from across Galway city and county are joining around 10 thousand people this lunchtime in a march through Dublin’s city centre against standards in the childcare sector.

More than 1,700 childcare facilities nationwide, including daycare and pre-school services, are closed around the country as part of the action.

Buses of local parents and providers left locations across Galway city and county this morning in a bid to show support.

The Early Years Alliance argues that despite qualifications, pre-school educators earn just €11.45 on average per hour and the majority are struggling to make ends meet.