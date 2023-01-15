Less than a fifth of Galway people have second COVID booster vaccine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Less than a fifth of people in Galway have received their second COVID-19 booster vaccine, according to CSO figures.

The majority of people aged over 18 years are eligible for the second booster.

91 percent of people in Galway completed their initial vaccination course for COVID-19, with over half having availed of the first booster.

Meanwhile, just 5 percent of people have gotten their third booster, however, it is only available to those age 65 or older, or age 12 or older with a weak immune system.