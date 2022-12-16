Galway COVID-19 cases double over the past 3 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of weekly COVID-19 cases reported in Galway has almost doubled in the past three weeks.

The latest figures from the Heath Protection Surveillance Centre show there were 89 cases reported in the county last week.

It’s a jump of 45% on 3 weeks ago, when they were 39 cases reported.

Nationwide, case numbers have jumped by 20 per cent, and the HSE is urging the public to get their covid booster vaccine before Christmas.

Dr. Denis McCauley who’s chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation GP Sub Committee says the rising figures haven’t come as a shock: