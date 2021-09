Galway Bay fm newsroom – The volume of Covid 19 test referrals carried out at Galway’s testing bases last weekend fell by 25%.

932 Covid 19 tests were carried out at Galway’s two testing bases last weekend.

This compares to 1,247 completed at the Carnmore and Forster Street bases the weekend before.

The drop was mirrored nationally and comes as restrictions for close contacts for children under 12 have recently come info force.