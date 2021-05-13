Galway COVID-19 incidence rate now significantly lower than national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 is now significantly lower than the national average.

Galway’s rate stands at 72.1, while the national 14 day rate is 129.7.

186 cases of the virus were confirmed in the city and county in the last fortnight.

Roscommon has a 14 day rate of 195.2, while Mayo has a rate of 33.7.

Kildare has now replaced Donegal for the highest incidence of the virus nationwide at 251.7

The Donegal incidence rate is the second highest at 240.6 and has fallen by 21 percent in the last seven days.