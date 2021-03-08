Galway COVID-19 incidence rate falls to 13th highest nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 has fallen to the 13th highest nationwide and stands at 153.5.

The city and county had the second highest 14 day infection rate nationwide on February 25th with the level of cases falling in recent days.

Longford now has the highest rate at 381.7, followed by Offaly with a rate of 342.5 per 100 thousand in population.

Cork has the lowest rate of infection nationwide at 57.1.

The five-day moving average of new cases in Galway stands at 17 with 396 cases recorded in the city and county over the last fortnight.