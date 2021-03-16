Galway COVID-19 incidence rate down but 5-day average still high

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate is down by almost 20% week-on-week.

The 14 day infection rate per 100,000 in population in the city and county now stands at 115.9, down from 142.2 last Tuesday.

299 new cases of virus have been confirmed in Galway over the past fortnight, compared to 367 over the previous two week period.

However, the five day moving average in Galway remains stubbornly high at 29 – when compared to many other counties.

It comes as an additional 30 cases were confirmed in the latest figures released by NPHET last evening – the fifth highest number of new cases nationwide.

Longford has the highest incidence rate of the virus in Ireland at 352.3, followed by Offaly at 338.6.

Leitrim has the lowest rate at 31.2.