Galway couple win luxury wedding competition for frontline health workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A Galway couple has won a luxury wedding competition for frontline health workers.

Aileen Burke from Corofin, who is an ICU nurse at UHG, and Gerard Cunniffe from Tuam have won a luxury wedding at the Virginia Park Lodge in County Cavan.

Aileen and Gerard were picked out of a total of 3 thousand entries in the #CorrigansVowToTheFrontline competition which raised over 36 thousand euro for the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The couple had originally planned to marry on 27th March, the day the full Covid-19 lockdown came into force.

Both Aileen and Gerard say they were overwhelmed and could not believe the news when told about their win.

Meanwhile SVP National President Kieran Stafford says Aileen epitomize the spirit of what this competition is about, to honour a front line worker who has made sacrifices for others in this crisis and put their own needs behind the needs of others.