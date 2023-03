Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway County Library Service is one of 10 services across the country offering free ecology equipment to the public.

The initiative, launched on World Wildlife Day, aims to empower locals to collect biodiversity information in their area.

Those looking to avail of the Citizen Science Kit Pilot Scheme must be an adult member of the Galway library service.

People are then asked to send species record to Ireland’s National Biodiversity Data Centre.