Galway County Councillors vote down motion calling on the Government to expel Ireland’s Russian Ambassador

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Councillors have this afternoon voted against a motion calling on the Irish Government to expel the Russian Ambassador from Ireland.

Independent Councillor James Charity had sought cross party support for a motion, asking the Government to immediately expel the Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov and his diplomatic staff from their embassy in Dublin.

Councillors voted in favour of a separate motion condemning the actions of the Russian state in the Ukraine , standing in solidarity with Ukrainian citizens living in Galway and supporting the raising of the Ukrainian flag outside County Hall.

However Councillor James Charity says he’s disappointed that Galway County Councillors didn’t go far enough today to send a message to central Government.