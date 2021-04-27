Galway County Councillors use meeting to voice strong opposition to Land Development Agency

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have expressed their strong opposition to the creation of a Land Development Agency which is the subject of a Bill before the Oireachtas.

It’s suggested the Agency would take over control of local authority lands in large urban centres.

Councillors have a controlling voice in decisions on County Council lands and there are fears that the proposed Land Development Agency will eat into that traditional role of public representatives.

Jimmy McClearn, one of the longest serving Councillors in Galway told this week’s meeting that he had seen the powers of the representatives elected by the people being eroded bit by bit over the years.

The new Agency is one more step along that path, Councillor McClearn stated.

Councillor Colm Keaveney said he would reserve his view on the issue; he wondered if there are questions that Councillors have not adequately used assets for social housing.

Councillor Mary Hoade said experts had been engaged to do a critique of the Land Agency Bill and that it would be best to wait until their reported back.

County Council CEO, Kevin Kelly said that action was being taken on up to 75% of lands owned by Galway County Council and that it would be wise to wait for further information.