From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Councillors have voted to change the zoning on a site in Oran Hill in Oranmore to building lands thereby reversing a decision taken by them in January.

They had voted three months ago to zone the same land for amenity and recreational purposes, but there was clarification this week that there is planning permission on the site, and that it is now owned privately.

Councillor Martina Kinnane has been to the fore in a campaign to set aside lands adjacent to the Oran Hill housing estate for amenity and recreation purposes. Councillors backed her efforts last January but CEO, Jim Cullen, told Council members this week that he was proposing that the site be zoned as building land.

It came to light at the meeting that the lands in question adjacent to Oran Hill had been sold by NAMA to a private concern and that there is live planning permission on the site.

Council officials also confirmed that a building commencement notice, which is part of the process to begin work, had been issued.

Councillor Kinnane expressed serious misgivings about what had transpired and said that Oran Hill residents had been left for years without as much as a swing for children to play with.

Senior Planner, Valerie Loughnane advised that it would be unsafe to stand by the recreation and amenity zoning. Several Councillors said that legal action could arise from a decision that would hinder the builders, at this stage.

Councillor Kinnane’s motion for an amenity zoning was beaten by 19 votes to 11 with 8 abstentions.