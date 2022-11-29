Galway county councillors approve €159m budget for 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county councillors have voted to approve a €159 million budget for the running of the county next year.

However, concerns remain about the level of funding being provided by central Government, which has long been a point of contention.

There was a proposal on the table to increase commercial rates by 6 percent, as recommended by the council executive to boost revenue.

But this was opposed by most councillors and was not implemented into the approved budget.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says it’s not easy to balance the books, but they know the current economic climate is tough on everyone.