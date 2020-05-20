Galway county councillor warns of disastrous effect pandemic is having on wool markets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway county councillor and sheep farmer has highlighted a major problem facing wool sellers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballinasloe area Councillor Michael Connolly has warned that wool prices have hit rock bottom as exports have dropped during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says prices have reached 15 cents per kg, resulting in the wool being sold not even covering the cost of shearing.

Cllr Connolly says the turn in the wool market is another example of the decline in farm incomes.

