Galway County Council welcoming delegation from Washington County, Wisconsin

A delegation from Washington County in the US State of Wisconsin are in Galway over the next five days to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the twinning of the County with County Galway.

The delegation will be led by Washington County Board Chairman Jeffrey Schleif with the focus of strengthening the bonds of friendship and exchange valuable insights of governance and economic development in both jurisdictions.

Speaking in the last few minutes as they make their way towards Loughrea, Catherlioch of Galway County Council Michael Mogie Maher said they are looking forward to showcasing Galway as a county.

Washington County Board Chairman Jeffrey Schleif told me that they are overwhelmed by the Welcome they have received and the plans in place for the week.

The delegation will attend the April meeting of Galway County Council to be held on Monday with a tree planting ceremony and cultural showcase to follow at County Hall and will also visit a number of locations including Loughrea, Inis Mor, Clifden, Portumna and Athenry covering a range of projects and initiatives relating to housing, library services, heritage, tourism and economic development.