Galway County Council urged to write to the Minister for Insurance Reform encouraging the enactment of the Judicial Council Bill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor is urging Galway County Council to write to the Minister for Insurance Reform encouraging the enactment of the Judicial Council Bill 2017.

The enactment of this bill would establish a Judicial Council which would monitor judge’s actions including damages awards.

Councillor Joe Sheridan is advocating for this bill following concerns from the local business community about the rising cost of insurance.

Meanwhile, the government’s proposals to tackle insurance fraud don’t go far enough, according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

Under the plans, perjury would become easier to prosecute, with those found guilty facing up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of 100 thousand euro.

Galway Senator Padraig Ó Céidigh says few people have been prosecuted for the offence under existing laws.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the changes will help to tackle the issue of insurance fraud.

Galway-based Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Peter Boland is not hopeful and believes more must be done.

Insurance companies pay out around 200 million euro each year on fraudulent claims.

Peter Boland says those costs are passed on to the consumer.