12 January 2024

Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards

Galway County Council is being urged to take action on the level of accessibility to graveyards across the county.

Headford Councillor Andrew Reddington claims many of Galway’s graveyards have poor accessibility, in terms of pathways, gates and ramps.

The Fine Gael councillor says graveyard committees need more support as they operate on a limited budget and only receive a small annual grant for maintenance.

Councillor Reddington highlighted one particular situation, which he described as very distressing to witness:

 

 

