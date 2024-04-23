Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway County Council urge Housing Minister to make Croí Cónaithe scheme more practical

Share story:
Galway County Council urge Housing Minister to make Croí Cónaithe scheme more practical

Galway County Councillors are calling on the Housing Minister to make the Croí Cónaithe Fund Scheme more practical.

At this week’s council meeting, Headford councillor Andrew Reddington was supported in his motion to ask the Department to introduce a staged payments system.

The scheme allows people to apply for funding to refurbish vacant and derelict properties, which now also applies to rental properties.

Councillor Reddington says the scheme is ideal for rural areas, but explained the flaws to our reporter Sarah Slevin:

 

Share story:

Launch of Blas na Bealtaine at the King's Head in the city

A Taste of Galway for the month of May or Blas na Bealtaine is being launched at the moment at the King’s Head in the city. Blas na Bealtaine will s...

Indifferent public reaction to name of Galway's newest bridge across the Corrib

There’s a somewhat indifferent reaction to the name chosen for Galway’s newest bridge across the Corrib. Over 60 names were proposed by member...

Hopes some, if not all of the lanes, on the Tuam Bypass will be open by tomorrow evening

It’s hoped some, if not all of the lanes on the Tuam Bypass will be open tomorrow evening, two days ahead of schedule. Road works on the bypass have...

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann I want to begin today by welcoming to the House the Stardust families who are gathered...