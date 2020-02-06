Galway County council to review accessibility issues at Ballinasloe polling station

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway candidate in the upcoming general election has highlighted concerns over accessibility issues at a busy Ballinasloe polling station.

Fine Gael candidate Aisling Dolan has highlighted the issue with the local authority due to concerns some voters with mobility issues will not be able to access the polling station at Scoil an Chroí Naofa on Society Street.

The sitting county councillor says that works underway as part of the Ballinasloe Town Enhancement have left parts of society street near the polling station cordoned off.

Galway County Council have been notified of the situation and are reviewing the situation.

According to Cllr Dolan, the contractors carrying out the work in the area will have staff on hand to assist voters with entry and exit of the station, and will also be reducing work in the area during polling hours.