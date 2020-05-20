Galway County Council to resume monthly meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county councillors will resume their monthly meetings schedule next week after several deferrals due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 39 members will gather at Kiltormer sports complex next Monday where local councillor Jimmy McClearn will chair his last meeting as Cathaoirleach.

The venue was selected to accommodate the large group of councillors and officials, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Agenda items include the setting of a date for the county council AGM with a venue yet to be confirmed for that meeting.