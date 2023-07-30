Galway County Council to get tough on abuse of disabled parking spaces

Galway County Council is to appoint a senior community warden regarding the ongoing issue of the abuse of disabled parking spaces in towns across the county.

This followed a notion of motion by Tuam Area County Councillor Andrew Reddington for the appointment of a liaison officer to work with the Galway disability forum and disabled drivers association in relation to any issues they may have regarding parking, illegal parking and misuse of disabled parking permits.

Councillor Reddington told Galway Bay FM, that this came following a meeting with the Galway Disability Forum and the Disabled Drivers Association at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.