Galway County Council to again get permanent CEO after 7 year gap

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- After a wait of 7 years, Galway County Council is to have its permanent Chief Executive Officer role restored.

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv says the position will be advertised next week.

The decision has been taken by local government minister Dara O Brien.

Although speculation on a merger of the city and county councils was put to bed in recent times, the worry persisted while the county CEO role remained unfilled

Deputy O Cuiv says the restoration of the role is a boost for the county council, and ensures its permanency.