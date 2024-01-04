4 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway County Council seeking land for burial ground in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin
Galway County Council is seeking land in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin for a burial ground.
The council is appealing to members of the public who have at least 0.25 acres or more of land in those areas.
If a landowner has a suitable plot they are asked to contact Galway County Council.
They can do so by visiting the offices on Prospect Hill, calling 091 509 510, or emailing [email protected]