Galway County Council seeking land for burial ground in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin

Galway County Council is seeking land in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin for a burial ground.

The council is appealing to members of the public who have at least 0.25 acres or more of land in those areas.

If a landowner has a suitable plot they are asked to contact Galway County Council.

They can do so by visiting the offices on Prospect Hill, calling 091 509 510, or emailing [email protected]