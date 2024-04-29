Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

Galway County Council seeking applicants for Athenry Town Centre First Team

Galway County Council is seeking applicants for its Athenry Town Centre First Team.

Twelve residents from different backgrounds will form a Town Team to work on a series of projects in Athenry’s Town Centre under a new Town Centre First Plan.

The scheme focuses on developing town centres as social and economic hubs, as well as developing cultural and recreational hubs for local communities.

Athenry is the second town in County Galway to be selected for the scheme after a successful pilot run in Gort last year.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Director of Services at Galway County Council Liam Hanrahan says the applicants must have an interest in a wide range of issues affecting Athenry:

