Galway County Council says publication of mother and baby home report is ‘important milestone’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council says it will remain available to former residents of the Mother and Baby Home, the local residents and wider community in Tuam to offer support during what is clearly a difficult time.

The local authority says it recognises that this is an important milestone with deep and personal impact for all those with a connection to the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, especially former residents, their families and advocates.

The council says it acknowledges the commitment by Government to advance burials legislation to support the excavation, exhumation and, where possible, identification of remains together with their dignified reburial.

It concludes it will continue to actively assist the ongoing work to implement the Government’s agreed course of action and response for the Tuam site.