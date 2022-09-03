Galway County Council receive two nominations for Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway County Council have received two nominations for the 2022 Excellence in Local Government Awards.

In its 19th year, the Awards feature a total of 23 Local Authorities shortlisted over 15 categories, including a new addition, ‘Climate Change’, which showcases Local Authorities’ efforts to take action in this important area. Communications and Diversity & Inclusion are also new categories for 2022.

The Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Galway County Council received two nominations with their Galway Community Archaeology Project nominated in the Heritage & the Built Environment category and the Severe Weather Event Management System was nominated in the Local Authority Innovation category.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 19th annual ceremony on 24th of November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry. Awards will be presented for excellence in 15 different categories and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2022.