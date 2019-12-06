Galway county council publishes new litter management plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council has published its litter management plan for the period 2019 to 2022.

The plan sets out objectives to prevent and control litter as well as measures to encourage public awareness.

The plan recognises the need for emphasis on a multi-dimensional approach to preventing litter.

It’s stated that every sector must be involved in tackling the litter problem – the public as well as the commercial sector and the Local Authority.

While there is a growing awareness of the importance to keep County Galway litter free, the report states there is still a need to change attitudes and behaviour to recognise that littering is anti-social.

