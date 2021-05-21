Galway County Council publishes Draft County Development Plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has published its Draft County Development Plan for 2022-2028 with a ten-week public consultation now open.

The six year plan is a roadmap for how the county will be developed and improved over that time.

Members of the public can view the draft plan on the Galway County Council website and make submissions from now until the 30th of July, online or in writing.

It’s expected the final County Development Plan will be published in May 2022.

The draft plan currently under consideration also includes sites that are of strategic importance and mutual interest to both Galway City and County Councils.

This includes the former Galway Airport site at Carnmore – which City Councillor Alan Cheevers says has huge potential – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]