Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023

Galway County Council had to pay out almost two million euro for public liability claims in 2023.

The €1.9m represents a significant increase on the year before, when it paid out 377,000.

178 public liability claims were made against Galway County Council last year, amounting to a bill of €1.9m

Galway City Council, meanwhile, paid out over 733,000 from 33 claims.

Nationally, the number of claims increased by over 30 percent.

The total bill of all claims made in 2023 across all local authorities was €54m – a 15 percent increase on the 2022 bill.

The majority of claims related to trips, slips and falls.

However, according to the Irish Independent, claims are expected to reduce in the coming years due to changes to duty of care legislation.