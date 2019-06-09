Galway County Council paid almost €1m compensation for foothpath injuries in past two years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has paid out almost one million euro in compensation for less than 40 footpath related injuries over the past two years.

That’s according to a new report which says local authorities nationwide are experiencing a surge in personal injury cases and payouts.

It found that Galway County Council paid €850K for 39 footpath incidents which occured in 2017 and 2018 – as well as a further €33k for 296 claims relating to pothole damage.

According to the Sunday Times – across the 22 local authorities € 15.9m was paid out in 2018 for footpath injuries – an increase of 8.2% year on year.

In 2017 and 2018 Cork County Council paid out a total of € 3.7m for 166 claims of footpath injuries.

One of the largest increases in claims for footpath trips and slips was in Dublin, with the city council receiving 658 claims last year.

That’s a 58 percent rise on 2017.

Meanwhile damage to vehicles caused by potholes was the leading source of claims for local authorities in more rural counties.