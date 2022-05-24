Galway County Council now lowest ranking local authority in Ireland for funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is now the lowest ranking local authority in Ireland as regards funding per head of population.

Several Councillors as well as CEO Jim Cullen, expressed serious concern at this week’s council meeting in regard to the financial situation facing the local authority.

Councillor James Charity stated that Galway Council had recently been overtaken by Meath County Council in the league of State funding per capita.

That puts Galway at the very bottom of the table.

He asked if there was any news about a review of funding at the Government level promised for Galway County Council as the original deadline for a report back was approaching.

Councillor Jim Cuddy stated that his hopes for more money for Galway were deflated following the visits of Minister Éamon Ryan and Minister of State Peter Burke to Galway recently.

Neither, he said had offered any definite prospect of more money from central funds.

County Council CEOJim Cullen, said he was in constant contact with local Government officials in Dublin stressing that Galway needed a significant funding increase.

In relation to matters closer to hand, the CEO stated that local property tax levels within County Galway have to be reviewed and that has to be taken very seriously this time, in the bigger picture.