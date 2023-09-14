Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Share story:
Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a local consultant to assess roadside trees with the ash dieback disease.

It came from Councillor Jimmy McClearn at this week’s Loughrea Municipal District Meeting who said it would serve to inform farmers about which trees pose the biggest risk of falling,

This follows news that the Department of Agriculture and the National Roads Authority will not be providing any funding to assist farmers in the removal of trees with the disease.

Landowners will be responsible for any damage caused by fallen ash trees, and their removal is an expensive process.

Local Councillor and landowner, PJ Murphy says a council appointed consultant would be a great help

 

 

Share story:

Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into a public order and endangerment incid...

Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galway Shopping Centre at Headford Road. One is charged with ...

Park and Ride being considered to address parking issues at Connemara beaches

Park and Ride is one possible solution being considered to tackle parking issues at Connemara beaches. During spells of good weather, roads around beaches...

Three further arrests in investigation into brawl at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investigations into a public order and endangerment incident wh...