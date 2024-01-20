Galway County Council Issues Weather Alert

Weather Alert From Galway County Council

A status orange weather warning has been issued for the entire country as Storm Isha is set to bring very strong and gusty winds.

Met Éireann issued the updated wind warning this afternoon and said that the conditions could cause fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions and large costal waves with wave overtopping.

The wind warning will come into effect at 5pm tomorrow until 2am on Monday. A status yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country from 11am on Sunday until 4 am on Monday.

Galway County Council is advising road users to be cautious on the roads on Sunday and Monday. The very strong winds has the potential to cause fallen trees, damage to power and difficult travelling conditions.

Galway County Council are advising motorists to slow down and allow greater braking distances in the wet weather, especially on roads like motorways and dual carriageways, where there is a risk of aquaplaning.

Galway County Council continue to monitor the situation and crews are on standby. Please check Met Éireann for updates.

Galway County Council’s Out of Hours Emergency Service is available for issues that require urgent and immediate attention by a member of staff of Galway County Council by dialing 091 509069.