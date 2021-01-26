Galway County Council issues advice on handling of waste bins amid pandemic

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has issued an advisory to the public on the handling of waste bins during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It says the advice aims to reduce the potential for cross contamination.

It’s asking the public to ensure bins are presented the evening before collection and bin handles to be cleaned with disinfectant before and after presentation.

The local authority also advises that wipes, cloths, gloves and other related items can be placed in the general waste bin.