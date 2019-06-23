Galway County Council has lowest figure nationwide for anti-social neighbour complaints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have revealed that Galway County Council has the lowest figure nationwide for complaints about antisocial behavior by neighbours.

A survey of local authorities nationwide revealed almost 30 thousand complaints about such behavior in social housing over the past five years.

Over that time, Galway County Council received just 42 complaints about antisocial behavior by tenants living in social housing.

According to the Sunday Independent, from those 42 complaints, there were 3 actions taken.

These could include exclusion orders, issuing of a notice to quit, possession orders or surrender of the property.

The figure for Galway County Council is the lowest nationwide of the available figures – however, there are no statistics available for Galway City Council.

The largest figure was recorded in Dublin City – where almost 12 thousand antisocial behavior complaints were made about tenants in social housing.

Overall, the figures available for local authorities nationwide tally at over 29 thousand complaints since 2014 – from which just 25 evictions resulted.

It’s reported that landlords will now face fines under proposed new laws if they fail to deal with complaints about anti-social behavior.