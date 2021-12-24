Galway County Council has 2nd lowest spend on street cleaning and litter management nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show that Galway County Council had the 2nd lowest spend on street cleaning and litter management nationwide this year.

Meanwhile, Galway City Council had one of the highest spends, behind Dublin City and Cork City Council.

Throughout the year, Galway City Council spent an estimated €26 thousand on street cleaning and litter management per 1,000 population.

The figure places it third in the national rankings of 31 local authorities, compiled by the Irish Times.

The highest figure is Dublin City at just over €52 thousand, followed by Cork City with more than €27 thousand.

However, Galway County Council is placed just one position from the very bottom of the rankings – with an estimated spend of just €5,600 per 1,000 population.

That’s only ahead of Donegal County Council, which had an estimated spend of just €3,500 per 1,000 population.