Galway County Council gets funds for Community Enhancement Programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 63 thousand euro has been allocated to Galway County Council for the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme.

The programme provides up to 5 thousand euro in funding for projects aimed at enhancing facilities in local communities.

The scheme supports a range of enhancements, from purchasing lawn mowers and IT equipment to minor renovations for buildings.

The CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees in each local authority.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says interested groups should apply for funding through the scheme without delay.