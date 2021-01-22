Galway County Council criticised in Dáil over lack of urgency in addressing links with Tuam Mother and Baby Home

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has been criticised in the Dáil for an alleged lack of urgency in addressing its historic links with the Tuam mother and baby home.

It’s as the local authority is due to discuss the issue at its plenary meeting on Monday and issue a statement.

Previously, the council said it was important to take time to read and consider the final report, while affording all those with a personal connection to the former home a similar opportunity.

However, Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte told the Dáil she was ‘horrified’ to see the matter was way down the list of items on Monday’s agenda.

Addressing the Dáil, Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the level of priority being given to the matter is unacceptable.