17 August 2024

Galway County Council complete the digital mapping of over 25,000 memorials, monuments, and gravestones.

It has been announced that Galway County Council have completed the digital mapping of over 25,000 memorials, monuments, and gravestones using the Esri’s ArcGIS system.

As part of a community-focused project across the county of Galway, the technology was used to create a fully digitised process for capturing information about graveyard memorials and making it publicly accessible online.

There are 235 council-owned graveyards throughout Galway with ancient monuments and gravestones that provide invaluable insight into family ancestry and social history.

At the moment, data on over 35 graveyards is available via the app with over 30 further graveyard surveys planned or in progress.

Galway County Council’s interactive map can be accessed through the Graveyard Memorial Search App.

