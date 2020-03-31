Galway county council co-ordinates COVID-19 community response forum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dedicated community support helpline has been established by Galway County Council to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports during the current public health emergency.

The confidential phoneline service is being established by the new COVID-19 Galway Council Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

It’s focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

The free phoneline is available Monday to Sunday on 1800 92 88 94.

Director of Services with Galway County Council, Alan Farrell is urging anyone with concerns to contact them – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…