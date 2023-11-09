Galway County Council Climate Action Plan to be officially released tomorrow

Galway County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan for the coming years is to be officially released tomorrow

The plan, running from 2024-2029, will look to address climate change and highlight strategies to ensure the county’s sustainability

The draft plan will be available to access on galway.ie/ClimateAction, and is open for public consultation until the December 10th.

People will also be able to view the plan in-person at the Galway County Council Office on Prospect Hill in the city, along with public libraries across the county.